Recall: Clam chowder sold at Costco may contain sharp plastic pieces

The ready-to-eat soup, Costco item #1270666, is packaged in 24-ounce clear plastic cups, in a double pack. The Use by Date of 12-22-2021 is printed on the bottom of the sleeve and on the edge of the individual cup lids.

The problem was discovered Sunday when a consumer found a piece of plastic in the container and notified Ivar’s. No injuries were reported. The piece of plastic found by the consumer is in the shape of a half circle with some of the center missing, with edges that are sharp and pointed. The diameter of the circle is approximately 1½ inches. It is possible that the remainder of the circular plastic is a similarly intact piece or numerous smaller pieces, according to the company announcement.