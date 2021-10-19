Recall: Clam chowder sold at Costco may contain sharp plastic pieces

Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon sold exclusively sold at Costco is under recall because the soup may contain hard, sharp plastic pieces, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday afternoon.
The ready-to-eat soup, Costco item #1270666, is packaged in 24-ounce clear plastic cups, in a double pack. The Use by Date of 12-22-2021 is printed on the bottom of the sleeve and on the edge of the individual cup lids.
The problem was discovered Sunday when a consumer found a piece of plastic in the container and notified Ivar’s. No injuries were reported. The piece of plastic found by the consumer is in the shape of a half circle with some of the center missing, with edges that are sharp and pointed. The diameter of the circle is approximately 1½ inches. It is possible that the remainder of the circular plastic is a similarly intact piece or numerous smaller pieces, according to the company announcement.
Consumers with the soups should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.
Anyone with questions can contact Ivar’s 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. pacific time Monday through Friday at 425-493-1402.