Recall: PetSmart recalls dog food bowls due to cut risk

PetsMart has recalled more than 100,000 metal dog food bowls after reports of cuts and scratches, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.
The recall involves the Top Paw Double Diner Dog Bowl with a set of two metal dog food bowls that are elevated off the ground in a metal base surrounded by a plastic gasket. The gasket on the bottom of the dog bowls can come off and leave an unfinished edge that poses a laceration risk.
The dog bowls have a dog paw print on the front of the bowls.
They were sold from October 2017 through June 2021 for about $28 at PetSmart stores nationwide and online at www.petsmart.com.
PetSmart has received three reports of cut and scratches to consumers’ hands, the commission reported.
Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled dog bowls and to return them to any PetSmart store for a refund.
The SKU number 5270098 and UPC number 73725775404 is printed on a sticker on the underside wall of the product, near the embossed paw print.
For more information, call PetsMart from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 888-839-9638 or go to www.petsmart.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page.