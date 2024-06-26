Recall: Salmon sold at Kroger has possible listeria contamination

Local News
By
4 minutes ago
X

Smoked salmon slices sold at Kroger are under recall for possible listeria contamination.

Routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis, the FDA announced Wednesday.

The product under recall is an 8.1-ounch package of Foppen Smoked Norweigian Salmon Slices – Toast sized, with UPC code 8 40137 10000 2 and Lot 412, found in the clear plastic window cut out on the front of the package.

Foppen Seafood, based in The Netherlands, issued the following statement:

“At Foppen Seafood, we operate to the highest standards of health, safety and quality control. We have taken immediate steps to address this isolated incident and we are collaborating closely with Kroger and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ensure a swift resolution."

- Foppen Seafood

Consumers should throw away the sliced salmon or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement. Anyone with questions may contact Foppen Seafood’s U.S. office at 844-646-0928.

In Other News
1
Whit’s Frozen Custard partners with Bill’s Donut Shop for new flavor
2
Artists invited to create logo for Dayton NATO summit
3
Could Ohio bag official state fish after years of floundering? Critics...
4
Bloody start to summer: Dayton’s had 6 shootings, 15 injuries, 2 dead...
5
Grafton Hill apartment project gets $2M in state support

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top