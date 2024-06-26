Recall: Salmon sold at Kroger has possible listeria contamination

The product under recall is an 8.1-ounch package of Foppen Smoked Norweigian Salmon Slices – Toast sized, with UPC code 8 40137 10000 2 and Lot 412, found in the clear plastic window cut out on the front of the package.

Foppen Seafood, based in The Netherlands, issued the following statement:

“At Foppen Seafood, we operate to the highest standards of health, safety and quality control. We have taken immediate steps to address this isolated incident and we are collaborating closely with Kroger and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ensure a swift resolution." - Foppen Seafood

Consumers should throw away the sliced salmon or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement. Anyone with questions may contact Foppen Seafood’s U.S. office at 844-646-0928.