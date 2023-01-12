RECALLS: 86-inch LG smart TV can tip over, Bissell cordless vac poses fire hazard

More than 50,000 LG 86-inch smart TVs are under recall because they can tip over and injure or kill children or others, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.
LG Electronics has received 22 reports of TV stand instability with 12 reports of tip-overs of the 100-pound televisions that sold for between $1,100 and $1,900 between March and September 2022 at major retailers.
Consumers using the TV’s supporting stand should immediately detach it and place the television in a safe location away from children. Contact LG for instructions on how to inspect the unit and to obtain replacement screws and stand parts, including help from a technician for a free pair. Consumers who wall-mounted their TVs do not need to stop using them.
The recall involves four LG 86-inch smart TV models: 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD and 86NANO75UQA. The TVs, not including the stands, are 86 inches diagonally, 43.5 inches high, 76 inches wide and 2.4 inches deep. The serial number of the recalled product begins with 202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM or 208RM and is at the bottom right of the back of the TV, along with the model number.
Consumers also can check the serial number by pressing the mute button three times rapidly on the original LG remote control provided with their TV.
To contact LG Electronics: Text “STAND” to 256-888-9977 or call 800-243-0000, email at 86inchTVstand@lge.com or online at www.lgecares.com/tvstand or www.lg.com and click on “Public Notices and Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.
Bissell recalls cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums
More than 60,000 Bissell Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry vacuums are under recall after the company received 66 reports of the vacuum smoking and emitting a burning odor, including five reports of the battery pack catching fire and one burn injury.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuum models and either take the product to a local Bissell authorized service center for a free battery pack replacement or schedule a free in-home repair visit from an authorized Bissell service technician.
The recall involves vacuum models 2551, 2551W and 25519, visible when the clean water tank is removed.
The vacuums were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at other major retailers for about $360 from January 2019 through November 2022.
