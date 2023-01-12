RECALLS: 86-inch LG smart TV can tip over, Bissell cordless vac poses fire hazard

To contact LG Electronics: Text “STAND” to 256-888-9977 or call 800-243-0000, email at 86inchTVstand@lge.com or online at www.lgecares.com/tvstand or www.lg.com and click on “Public Notices and Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

Bissell recalls cordless multi-surface wet dry vacuums

More than 60,000 Bissell Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry vacuums are under recall after the company received 66 reports of the vacuum smoking and emitting a burning odor, including five reports of the battery pack catching fire and one burn injury.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vacuum models and either take the product to a local Bissell authorized service center for a free battery pack replacement or schedule a free in-home repair visit from an authorized Bissell service technician.

The recall involves vacuum models 2551, 2551W and 25519, visible when the clean water tank is removed.

The vacuums were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at other major retailers for about $360 from January 2019 through November 2022.