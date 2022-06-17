RECALLS: More than 400K OTC pill bottles pose poison risk to children

More than 400,000 over-the-counter pain reliever bottles sold at Kroger and Walgreens are under recall because they do not meet federal child resistant packaging requirements.
The packaging for Walgreens brand acetaminophen and Kroger brand aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the pills are swallowed by young children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Consumers immediately should store the recalled projects in a safe location out of reach and sight of children and can return the product at the place of purchase for a full refund.
Following are subject to recall:
Walgreens pain reliever acetaminophen, 500 mg 150-count bottles with UPC number 311917218090 and lot numbers P2100627, P2100671, P2100672, P2100689 P2100747, P2100859 and P2200050.
Kroger aspirin, 81 mg low dose delayed release tablets, 300-count bottle with UPC number 0004126001295 and lot numbers A077J, F032H, F035H, J011H and K031H.
Kroger ibuprofen, 200 mg softgel capsules, 160-count bottle with UPC number 0004126001298 and lot numbers FH1163, C11044, C11047, C11064, C11065, C11079 and C11084.
Kroger arthritis pain acetaminophen, 650 mg, 225-count bottle with UPC 0004126001284 and lot numbers P2100890, P2100891, P2100992 and P2101010.
Kroger acetaminophen, 650 mg extended-release caplets, 100-count bottle with UPC 0004126001287 and batch codes AC45463, AC38213 or AC30682.
