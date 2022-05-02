April weather at a glance: Record daily rainfall, snowfall set in Dayton last month

April seemed to include three seasons of weather with periods of snow and a couple of days in the 80s.
No temperature records were reached during the month of April, which was on average colder than normal.
However, there were multiple days of mixed precipitation, including a record-setting snowfall of 2.3 inches on April 18 that broke the old record of 2.2 inches for that day in 1953.
Precipitation for the month trended on the lower side, down 1.29 inches from normal.
However, on April 13 as showers and thunderstorms moved through, a record daily maximum rainfall of 1.15 inches was set in Dayton. It broke the old record of 1.07 inches set for that day in 1991.
The latest May outlook from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center shows the Miami Valley has equal chances at this point for above normal, normal, or below normal temperatures and precipitation this month.
But a three-month outlook from May through July shows that the region is likely to receive above normal precipitation. During the same time frame, there are equal chances so far of below normal, normal and above normal temperatures.
La Niña is expected to continue into the summer, and possibly the fall.
