dayton-daily-news logo
X

April weather at a glance: Record daily rainfall, snowfall set in Dayton last month

Snow falls in Dayton near the University of Dayton campus on Monday April 18, 2022. Dayton set a daily snowfall record of 2.3 inches, which broke the old record for the day of 2.2 inches set in 1953. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Snow falls in Dayton near the University of Dayton campus on Monday April 18, 2022. Dayton set a daily snowfall record of 2.3 inches, which broke the old record for the day of 2.2 inches set in 1953. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By
56 minutes ago
It may be a wetter late spring, summer, NWS says.

April seemed to include three seasons of weather with periods of snow and a couple of days in the 80s.

No temperature records were reached during the month of April, which was on average colder than normal.

However, there were multiple days of mixed precipitation, including a record-setting snowfall of 2.3 inches on April 18 that broke the old record of 2.2 inches for that day in 1953.

ExploreRecord snow reported in Dayton

Precipitation for the month trended on the lower side, down 1.29 inches from normal.

However, on April 13 as showers and thunderstorms moved through, a record daily maximum rainfall of 1.15 inches was set in Dayton. It broke the old record of 1.07 inches set for that day in 1991.

The latest May outlook from the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center shows the Miami Valley has equal chances at this point for above normal, normal, or below normal temperatures and precipitation this month.

ExploreDayton breaks 31-year record for daily rainfall

But a three-month outlook from May through July shows that the region is likely to receive above normal precipitation. During the same time frame, there are equal chances so far of below normal, normal and above normal temperatures.

La Niña is expected to continue into the summer, and possibly the fall.

In Other News
1
Ohio Secretary of State LaRose: Voters can have faith in Ohio’s...
2
UD expects to give record number of undergraduate degrees this weekend
3
‘A very tragic traffic crash’: 4 killed after car hits pole in Dayton
4
Stutes selected as new Xenia Police Chief
5
Dayton Air Show to introduce new management team

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top