Record highs set in Dayton, Columbus before plunging amid cold front

Record highs were set Wednesday in Dayton and Columbus before temperatures plunged to around freezing by this evening after a cold front passed through the region that resulted in strong storms that spawned tornadoes in Riverside and Springfield Twp.
The record high temperature of 66 degrees was recorded in Dayton, which breaks the old record of 64 degrees for Feb. 28 set more than 50 years ago in 1972, according to the National Weather Service in Dayton.
Columbus broke an 85-year-old record high temperature for Wednesday. The city also recorded a record high temperature of 66 degrees for Wednesday. This broke the old record of 65 degrees set for Feb. 28 in 1939, the NWS said.
