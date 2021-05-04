Records: Bath Twp. apartment shooting stemmed from argument over charger cube

Detectives also interviewed a female who witnessed the shooting.

She said Hill told the victim he didn’t have a charger cube when the victim asked for one and then went into the kitchen, according to court documents.

While Hill was in the kitchen, the victim reportedly burst into the bedroom.

“She said she screamed and when Mr. Hill returned to the bedroom a scuffle with [the victim] ensued,” according to the affidavit.

Hill reportedly forced the victim out of the bedroom and into the living room.

The female told detectives she shut the bedroom door to get dressed and when she came out the victim was on the floor with a gunshot wound, according to court records.

Preliminary evidence gathered at the scene indicated the victim was fleeing from Hill when he was shot, the affidavit read.

Hill was charged with one count of felonious assault. His bond was set at $150,000.

As of Monday, the victim was still hospitalized, according to the sheriff’s office. His condition was not available.