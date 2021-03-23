X

U.S. 35 ramp to I-75 in Dayton to close for 5 months this summer

By Kristen Spicker

Starting next month the U.S. 35 east ramp to I-75 south in Dayton will be closed for five months for bridge work.

The closure starts on April 1 at 7 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 7 a.m. on Aug. 31, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Motorists can use a detour from U.S. 35 east to I-75 north and stay in the ramp lane to take Second Street (exit 53). Turn left at the bottom of the Second Street ramp and make a second left to get on I-75 south.

During the closure, a contractor will be replacing the ramp bridge over Albany Street, according to ODOT.

Work is tentative depending on weather.

