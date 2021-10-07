Records show former Dayton Peace Museum building has new owners

Property records show that the Dayton Peace Museum property on West Monument Avenue has a new owner.
Records indicate Douglas A. and Elizabeth Mann bought the nearly 5,000-square-foot building at 208 W. Monument for $425,000.
Records put the transaction date at Tuesday.
In April this year, the Dayton International Peace Museum announced plans to move to Courthouse Square downtown.
The museum intended to move to the Courthouse Plaza SW building, 10 N. Ludlow St.
Attorney Douglas A. Mann is an attorney with Dayton law firm Dyer, Garofalo, Mann & Schultz L.P.A.
Messages were left Thursday with Mann and with the museum, which bills itself as America’s only brick-and-mortar peace museum with rotating exhibitions and special programs.
A goal for the new location, which has room to seat 165 people, is to host events, Kevin Kelly, executive director of the museum, told the Dayton Daily News earlier this year.
The museum’s former home, the three-story Isaac Pollock House, built in 1877, was to be sold and the proceeds to be used to start an endowment for the museum, Kelly said.