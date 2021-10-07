dayton-daily-news logo
Records show former Dayton Peace Museum building has new owners

The Dayton International Peace Museum, located at 208 W. Monument Ave. in downtown Dayton inside the historic Isaac Pollack House, is America's only brick and mortar peace museum. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the doors to the museum have been closed to visitors. However, the museum has been active with virtual events on social media and through its website. Pictured is Dayton International Peace Museum Executive Director Kevin Kelly. For more information, visit daytonpeacemuseum.org TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Local News
By Thomas Gnau
8 minutes ago
Doug and Elizabeth Mann listed as buyers for $425,000

Property records show that the Dayton Peace Museum property on West Monument Avenue has a new owner.

Records indicate Douglas A. and Elizabeth Mann bought the nearly 5,000-square-foot building at 208 W. Monument for $425,000.

Records put the transaction date at Tuesday.

The Dayton International Peace Museum, located at 208 W. Monument Ave. in downtown Dayton inside the historic Isaac Pollack House, is America's only brick and mortar peace museum. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the doors to the museum have been closed to visitors. However, the museum has been active with virtual events on social media and through its website. Pictured is Dayton International Peace Museum Executive Director Kevin Kelly. For more information, visit daytonpeacemuseum.org TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
In April this year, the Dayton International Peace Museum announced plans to move to Courthouse Square downtown.

The museum intended to move to the Courthouse Plaza SW building, 10 N. Ludlow St.

Attorney Douglas A. Mann is an attorney with Dayton law firm Dyer, Garofalo, Mann & Schultz L.P.A.

Doug Mann looks up after bidding on an item in the silent auction during the Dayton Visual Art Center's 2008 Art Auction in the lobby of the Kettering Tower, Friday, April 25, 2008.
Messages were left Thursday with Mann and with the museum, which bills itself as America’s only brick-and-mortar peace museum with rotating exhibitions and special programs.

A goal for the new location, which has room to seat 165 people, is to host events, Kevin Kelly, executive director of the museum, told the Dayton Daily News earlier this year.

The museum’s former home, the three-story Isaac Pollock House, built in 1877, was to be sold and the proceeds to be used to start an endowment for the museum, Kelly said.

