Recovery efforts to resume after child playing in Mad River at Eastwood MetroPark reported missing

The search for the 9-year-old continued Sunday during daylight hours. As part of the recovery efforts, divers are searching the river by hand and crews are using sonar and underwater drones, Hess said.

He added that swimming is not allowed in any MetroParks rivers or waters. Kids are able to play in fountains at RiverScape and Island MetroParks.

With hot and humid weather expected for the next few days, Hess reminded people playing and swimming in rivers and unfamiliar lakes and ponds is dangerous due to sudden and unexpected changes in depth and because sharp or dangerous objects and rocks may be at the bottom of some bodies of water.

“It is best to swim in swimming pools and play in area splash-parks,” he said. “Playing at home with a garden hose or running through a sprinkler is always good fun, too.”