dayton-daily-news logo
X

Recovery efforts to resume after child playing in Mad River at Eastwood MetroPark reported missing

The entrance to Eastwood MetroPark remains closed Monday, June 28, 2021, morning as search continues for missing girl in the Mad River. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
The entrance to Eastwood MetroPark remains closed Monday, June 28, 2021, morning as search continues for missing girl in the Mad River. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News | 26 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker
Park is closed as search efforts continue

Recovery efforts will continue in the Mad River Monday for a 9-year-old who was reported missing at Eastwood MetroPark Saturday.

Five Rivers MetroParks rangers and Dayton Fire crews were on the scene Monday preparing to resume the search.

The park is closed, but the Eastwood Lake area is still open.

ExploreRELATED: Crews continue search for missing child after water rescue at Eastwood MetroPark

Crews began searching around 5 p.m. Saturday after the child was reported missing. Initial reports indicate that some children were playing in a shallow area of the river when two kids stepped into a deeper area unexpectedly, said Five Rivers MetroParks Chief of Public Safety Mark Hess.

A 16-year-old girl rescued a 10-year-old girl. Both were taken to the hospital because they inhaled water, he said.

The search for the 9-year-old continued Sunday during daylight hours. As part of the recovery efforts, divers are searching the river by hand and crews are using sonar and underwater drones, Hess said.

ExploreHot and humid today; Showers, storms possible throughout the week

He added that swimming is not allowed in any MetroParks rivers or waters. Kids are able to play in fountains at RiverScape and Island MetroParks.

With hot and humid weather expected for the next few days, Hess reminded people playing and swimming in rivers and unfamiliar lakes and ponds is dangerous due to sudden and unexpected changes in depth and because sharp or dangerous objects and rocks may be at the bottom of some bodies of water.

“It is best to swim in swimming pools and play in area splash-parks,” he said. “Playing at home with a garden hose or running through a sprinkler is always good fun, too.”

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top