Trained red-tailed hawk missing after enclosure broken at Darke County park

A mew is an enclosure for trained hawks.

Anyone with information on finding the missing hawk or on what happened is asked to call 937-548-0165 or message the parks on social media.

The parks added in comments that people should not try to handle or touch the hawk if they believe it is her, saying “She is not wild, but she is not tame.” They said she may be overly eager to approach people, as she doesn’t understand any harm/foul in do so.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they had received a report on the incident at the Shawnee Prairie Preserve and Nature Center on Wednesday. The preserve is the district’s largest park, and the nature center houses their animal ambassadors, according to the parks website.

“These birds live in the parks district for a reason. They are imprinted to humans, and do not know how to survive on their own,” the social media post said. “You should always ask a park professional if you have questions about captivity and care, instead of endangering an animal who does not know her place in the wild.”

“Our staff is distraught, but working hard to get her back to our mew,” they wrote. “Again, please do not hesitate to contact us with any information that may be able to guide us.”