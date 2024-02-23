Reece challenges incumbent Duchak in Miami County sheriff race for third time

Duchak first was selected sheriff in 2016 in a four-way race following the death of longtime Sheriff Charles Cox. Reece came in second. Duchak was elected again in 2020 in a two-candidate race with Reece, a former sheriff’s office employee.

Reece, 59, lives in Piqua and is president of Dynamic Threat Management Solutions. More information on his campaign is available at “Paul Reece for Sheriff” on Facebook, at VoteReeceSheriff.com and via email at ElectReece2024@gmail.com.

Duchak, 59, of Troy, worked at the sheriff’s office, including as chief deputy for several years, before being elected. More information on his campaign is available at www.reelectduchaksheriff.com. Voters can email questions to reelectduchaksheriff@gmail.com.

Why are you seeking this office?

Duchak: “I am in my second term as sheriff. While a lot has been accomplished, there is always more to do. I have the energy and drive to continue moving the office forward. Miami County has a low crime rate and great quality of life. My experience gives me a lot to offer on continuing to keep operations modern and the county safe.”

Reece: “I was encouraged to run by people who know of my law enforcement and military background. I am confident that my 38 years of combined civilian law enforcement, military service and threat management skills have fully equipped me to effectively lead the agency through turbulent times.”

What the top challenges facing the department and how would you address them?

Dave Duchak:

* Narcotics Enforcement: The amount of narcotics coming across the southern border is “truly stunning,” he said, adding “Tough enforcement combined with treatment is a must.” In response, Duchak said he added a narcotics detective position and assigned a narcotics detective to the Drug Enforcement Administration in Dayton to work with local, state and federal partners.

* Recruiting and retention: “Seeing the recruiting crisis coming, we made several changes to continue to attract candidates. We quickened the selection process without giving up any vetting processes. Staff goes on-site to academies, high schools and career centers, meeting with students about a career with the office. Working with county commissioners, deputies and corrections officers were given good raises to make the office more competitive. Maintaining a positive work environment in what is at times a stressful and negative profession is also paramount for retention. Resources are always made available to any employee struggling from the traumas of the job.”

* Combining the county’s two jails: The state has started to make money available for jails in need of renovations or new construction. The county secured a $175,000 state grant for a needs assessment. Input will be sought from those involved in the criminal justice system along with from county residents.

Paul Reece:

* Crime: “Through the implementation of various operational initiatives, we will inform and engage with the community so that together, we can stay ahead of criminals, terrorists, traffickers and those who want to destroy our country. These initiatives better prepare us to detect and respond to such incidents. "

* Recruitment and retention: Potential employees are usually attracted by word of mouth, he said. Attraction to an agency is heightened or destroyed when potential employees hear through the grapevine that a department is known for having either a good or bad work environment. “Accordingly, to attract more employees, I will cultivate a positive work environment that includes ongoing professional development, respect for individual skills, opportunities for advancement and fair treatment. In addition, each employee is valued and respected. Also, the well-being of employees’ families is essential, as is the opportunity to provide input on in-house policies, equipment and spending.”

* Prioritizing the allocation of funds: “As sheriff, I am committed to being fiscally responsible. I will strive to reduce civil liability exposure and adequately staff our agency to minimize overtime expenditures.”

How would you describe your management approach?

Duchak: “I have always had an open-door policy with staff while still respecting the chain of command. I am the opposite of a micro-manager. I believe we are blessed to have some of the finest law enforcement professionals in the country, and I just let them do their job. I have always strived to create a positive and safe work environment for all employees.”

Reece: “I have a leadership approach rather than the more typical management mindset. Good leadership influences others by providing a clear purpose and direction and motivating others to accomplish the mission. My vision for the agency is to establish a positive work environment based on integrity, honor, respect, competence and a high level of service where individuals take ownership of their decisions and actions. Leadership development is an essential component in bringing out the best in others.”

