Registration begins March 1 for 2021 Blue Streak season

As the snow begins to melt, base bicyclists are turning their thoughts to the Blue Streak Time Trial season at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The 2021 events will take place the second Tuesday each month from April through October, beginning April 13.
Go to www.bluestreaktt.com starting March 1 to register for the first Blue Streak ($10) or the entire seven-race season ($65). Full-season registration will be limited to 75 riders.
Individual sign-up for the remaining 2021 Blue Streak Time Trial schedule opens the day after the previous month’s event and will be accepted up to a week before the race, pending space available.
Blue Streak follows a 10-mile course clockwise around the Area A flightline perimeter roads. The flat course with few turns is considered among the best in the nation, attracting riders from all parts of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
The race route starts on Skeel Avenue across from the Prairie Trace Golf Course clubhouse. Parking is available in the large parking lot’s southern portion, which extends along Skeel from the Tennis Club to the golf driving range. A portable restroom will be available on-site near the parking lot.
Bicyclists proceed south from the starting line on Skeel Avenue and turn right onto Hebble Creek Road, riding past Huffman Prairie, where the Wright brothers learned to fly.
Riders turn right around Twin Lakes, then follow Riverview Road along the wooded backside of Area A’s flightline. They pass Bass Lake, following Mitchell Drive and Douglas Road past the water tower, then complete the circuit at the finish line on Skeel before reaching the Wright Avenue intersection. Riders can then coast back to where they started.
Blue Streak competitors are released at 30-second intervals starting at 6 p.m. They’re encouraged to arrive much earlier to prepare their bikes and get their numbers. Helmets are required.
Part of the Air Force Marathon, Blue Streak is open to all ages and skill levels. Many military and civilian base personnel participate. In good weather, the field typically exceeds 100 riders.
Race organizers are monitoring COVID-19 impacts, as well as local guidance on events and gatherings, to create a safe cycling experience for event attendees and the community. Current guidelines are available at www.bluestreaktt.com.