Registration begins March 1 for 2021 Blue Streak season

The race route starts on Skeel Avenue across from the Prairie Trace Golf Course clubhouse. Parking is available in the large parking lot’s southern portion, which extends along Skeel from the Tennis Club to the golf driving range. A portable restroom will be available on-site near the parking lot.

Bicyclists proceed south from the starting line on Skeel Avenue and turn right onto Hebble Creek Road, riding past Huffman Prairie, where the Wright brothers learned to fly.

Riders turn right around Twin Lakes, then follow Riverview Road along the wooded backside of Area A’s flightline. They pass Bass Lake, following Mitchell Drive and Douglas Road past the water tower, then complete the circuit at the finish line on Skeel before reaching the Wright Avenue intersection. Riders can then coast back to where they started.

Blue Streak competitors are released at 30-second intervals starting at 6 p.m. They’re encouraged to arrive much earlier to prepare their bikes and get their numbers. Helmets are required.

Part of the Air Force Marathon, Blue Streak is open to all ages and skill levels. Many military and civilian base personnel participate. In good weather, the field typically exceeds 100 riders.

Race organizers are monitoring COVID-19 impacts, as well as local guidance on events and gatherings, to create a safe cycling experience for event attendees and the community. Current guidelines are available at www.bluestreaktt.com.