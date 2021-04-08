Registration opens Friday for Montgomery County COVID vaccine clinics for ages 16+

Registration opens Friday for free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Ohioans 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 and older for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County opened registration beginning Friday for clinics scheduled for next week on Monday, Thursday and Friday.
To register, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK ODH (1-833-427-5634); or visit Public Health’s website at www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217. Those 16 and 17 must have permission from a parent or guardian who must be present during the vaccination.
Registration will be open for the following clinics:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Minority Outreach Clinic at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Harrison Twp.: 250 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older. Registration by phone only.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Dayton Convention Center: 3,000 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older; and 200 Pfizer first dose for ages 16 and 17-phone registration only
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Minority Outreach Clinic at Bethesda Temple: 200 Johnson & Johnson - one dose and done for 18 and older; and 25 Pfizer first dose for ages 16 and 17. Registration by phone only.
The Dayton Convention Center is at 22 E. Fifth St in downtown Dayton. Free parking is available at the Dayton Transportation Center.
Anyone with an appointment should not arrive early, Public Health officials said.