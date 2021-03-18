X

Registration open for two Miami County COVID vaccine clinics

An ampoule Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, stand on the table at the Diakonie Hospital "DIAKO" vaccination ward in Bremen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna is the second corona vaccine approved in the European Union. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)
Credit: Mohssen Assanimoghaddam

By Kristen Spicker

Patients can now sign up for two coronavirus vaccine clinics in Miami County next week.

Miami County Public Health will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday, March 23, at a clinic at the Miami County Fairgrounds and the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, March 24, at Edison State Community College.

To register, visit https://www.miamicountyhealth.net/vaccine-registration or call Public Health’s vaccine hotline at 937-573-3461.

Registration will close once appointments are full.

Starting tomorrow, Ohioans 40 and older and those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and obesity will be eligible for the vaccine. About 1.5 million Ohioans will be eligible under those categories.

