Registration opens Friday for COVID vaccine clinic in Dayton next week

Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. Friday for a coronavirus vaccine clinic hosted by Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County in Dayton next week.
Due to limited supply, registration is limited to1,713 people with 1,018 doses available via website registration and 695 via the phone. To register, visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217.
The vaccine clinic will be at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking will be available at the Dayton Transportation Center.
Montgomery County residents ages 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, as well as residents ages 16 and older with one of the following severe congenital, developmental or early-onset disorders:
- Cerebral palsy
- Spina bifida
- Cystic fibrosis
- Sickle cell anemia
- Alpha and beta thalassemia
- Solid organ transplant patients
- Down syndrome
- Fragile X syndrome
- Prader-Willi syndrome
- Turner syndrome
- Muscular dystrophy
- Epilepsy
- Hydrocephaly
- Microcephaly
- Phenylketonuria
Vaccination is also available to patients with the following conditions if hospitalization was required in the last year:
- Congenital heart disease
- Type 1 diabetes
- Lung disease
- Asthma
Patients will be required to confirm their eligibility and show proof of age and Montgomery County residency.
Anyone with one of the conditions listed above who also has an intellectual or developmental disability should contact their local board of developmental disabilities about being vaccinated.
Patients needing mobility assistance can be accompanied by someone, but only those eligible for the vaccine and with an appointment will be vaccinated.
For more information on vaccine providers in Montgomery County, visit https://www.phdmc.org/coronavirus-updates/439-covid-19-vaccination-information.