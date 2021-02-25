Registration opens Friday for COVID vaccine clinic in Dayton next week

Explore Ohio families await nursing home visiting rule changes with signs of hope

Vaccination is also available to patients with the following conditions if hospitalization was required in the last year:

Congenital heart disease

Type 1 diabetes

Lung disease

Asthma

Patients will be required to confirm their eligibility and show proof of age and Montgomery County residency.

Anyone with one of the conditions listed above who also has an intellectual or developmental disability should contact their local board of developmental disabilities about being vaccinated.

Patients needing mobility assistance can be accompanied by someone, but only those eligible for the vaccine and with an appointment will be vaccinated.

For more information on vaccine providers in Montgomery County, visit https://www.phdmc.org/coronavirus-updates/439-covid-19-vaccination-information.