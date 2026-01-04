Rep. Mike Turner, committee to address safety concerns in downtown Dayton

The group will share findings and recommended actions steps for improving downtown safety and social services; strategies for effective coordination between government entities; and plans for economic development.

The group will also call on the city of Dayton and Montgomery County to adopt a resolution affirming a collective commitment to these goals, according to a press release from Turner’s office ahead of Monday’s event.

“This initiative is critical to maintaining and fostering public and private investments that are essential for the future growth of downtown Dayton,” the release reads.

A 2024 Dayton survey found that about 30% of city residents say they feel unsafe or very unsafe downtown, compared to 38% who indicated that they feel safe or very safe in the urban center.

The Dayton Police Department is going to open a temporary police substation next to the Greater Dayton RTA bus hub in downtown as the city works to build a new permanent station a few blocks away.

The temporary substation is expected to begin operations by March in a vacant property at 30 S. Main St. that is owned by the transit agency. The building is between the bus hub and retail shop T.N.T. Fashions and the Centre City building.

Crime, violence and other problems, particularly around the Greater Dayton RTA bus hub, have been the source of community complaints for years, and officials say they want a stronger police presence in the heart of the city.