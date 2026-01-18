Rep. Mike Turner on Trump’s Greenland stance: ‘Presidential want doesn’t translate into presidential authority’

While speaking about the issue during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday afternoon, Turner questioned Trump’s power to use tariffs as leverage in a bid to buy the territory.

Even if the Supreme Court ruled Trump has the power to impose such tariffs, there would still be limits, he said.

“Even if he is found to have tariff authority, I don’t believe he has the ability to impose tariffs for the purposes of compelling other nations to sell the United States land for the purposes of us expanding,” Turner said.

Turner further acknowledged that Trump’s rhetoric around Greenland is causing concern among Americans.

“Certainly, the American public, I think, are questioning ... I think people would prefer a focus on the economy instead of a focus on Greenland itself,” Turner said in response to CBS poll results showing 70% of Americans disapprove of the use of funds to buy Greenland, with 86% disapproving of the use of military force to take the land.

While Trump has been clear about his intent to assume control of the island country, whose population is roughly 56,000 people, that doesn’t necessarily mean a deal or acquisition is inevitable, Turner said.

“The president can continue the issue of engagement, but presidential want doesn’t translate into presidential authority,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.