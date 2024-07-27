Rep. Mike Turner’s office briefed on Homeland Security raid on Fuyao, other Ohio politicians monitoring

Explore What we know about the investigation

“Special agents are on scene investigating allegations of financial crimes and labor exploitation,” a statement from Homeland Security said.

A spokesperson for Congressman Mike Turner said his office has been briefed on the situation but could not release details.

“Congressman Turner’s office was formally notified of the investigation by the Department of Homeland Security. Both the congressman and staff have been briefed about the ongoing investigation. As this is a pending criminal matter, the congressman’s office will not be making a comment at this time.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office said the senator is closely monitoring the situation, but didn’t have details to release.

State Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg released a statement on X.

“I’m deeply concerned by today’s federal law enforcement action at Fuyao. Before I was elected, the State of Ohio, through JobsOhio, provided millions of dollars in incentives to Fuyao, understanding that American jobs would be created. I look forward to learning more about today,” he said.

Moraine city officials referred all questions to Homeland Security, who is handling the investigation.

Chinese-owned Fuyao Global bought part of what had been a closed General Motors plant in Moraine in 2014, reconfiguring it into what the company has said is the world’s largest auto glass production site.

Fuyao Global has said it is the second biggest glass manufacturer in the world and the largest in China.

A spokeswoman for Fuyao, Lei Shi, declined to comment Friday.

Friday’s activities were at least the second time Homeland Security representatives have visited a Moraine manufacturer in seven months. In January, Moraine police confirmed search warrant activity at Harco Manufacturing, on Kettering Boulevard near Fuyao, saying they assisted with the investigation there.