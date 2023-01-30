X
Report: At least 3 dogs perish in Huber Heights house fire

Crews were called this afternoon to a fire at an attached garage that spread to the rest of a house in Huber Heights.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 5200 block of Tilbury Road, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.

At least three dogs were believed to have perished in the fire, according to initial reports.

Occupants reportedly made it out before firefighters arrived.

We will update this report as we gather new information.

