Report of fight near Valley View High School Thursday leads to police response

26 minutes ago

An assault and domestic incident Thursday afternoon in Jackson Twp. led to a large police presence near Valley View High School.

Jackson Twp. police initially received a report of a fight on Farmersville-Germantown Pike. Due to concerns that the fight could continue to the high school, which was about to dismiss students, multiple officers responded to Valley View, Jackson Twp. police Chief Jon Schade said.

ExploreCelebrate National Bike Month across the Dayton region

There was no fight at the high school.

The reported fight was related to a domestic issue in Farmersville. A child was present, but not injured, Schade said. A man reportedly assaulted at least one person and fled before police arrived.

No major injuries were reported, Schade said. Police sent assault, domestic violence and interference with public communications devices to the prosecutor’s office for approval.

