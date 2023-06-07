Report quotes NASIC employee in new UFO whistleblower drama

In its own account this week, the Debrief.org quoted and paraphrased a “Jonathan Grey,” whom the site identified as “a generational officer” of the federal intelligence community with a top-secret clearance who “currently works for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), where the analysis of UAP has been his focus.”

“The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone,” the site quotes Grey as saying. “Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us.”

The piece says Grey was speaking publicly for the first time and was “identified here under the identity he uses inside the agency (NASIC).”

“The majority of retrieved, foreign exotic materials have a prosaic terrestrial explanation and origin, but not all,” Grey is quoted as saying.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, declined to comment to the Dayton Daily News on the subject. Turner is chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and has long advocated for NASIC and Wright-Patterson. He is a member of the “Gang of Eight,” the eight Congressional leaders who are briefed on the most sensitive classified intelligence questions by the executive branch.

On Tuesday evening, Turner told Bret Baier on Fox News that there’s nothing particularly new about these claims.

“Bret, this has been a story since the 1960s,” Turner said on Fox’s Special Report with Bret Baier. “Really every decade there have been individuals who have said that the United States has such pieces of unidentified flying objects that are from outer space. There is no evidence of this. And certainly, there could be quite a conspiracy for this to be maintained, especially at this level.”

Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the committee, agreed with Turner on the lack of evidence.

“We did have a hearing, in fact we have had two hearings in the last couple of years on this subject,” Himes told Baier. “And I asked a question in the second hearing, because of course we hear this kind of notion that has been out there forever that the United States government is hiding materials that we are hiding aliens or whatever. I asked a very specific question which is do we have any sort of matter, organic or inorganic or whatever, that we can’t explain as to its source. Now this was a year, maybe a year-and-a-half ago, and the answer was an unequivocal no.”

NASIC is required by law to investigate UFOs or UAPs as they have been called recently, short for “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” or sometimes “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.”

A NASIC spokeswoman Tuesday said she was aware of the Debrief article. She said was gathering information in response to questions from the Dayton Daily News about Grey.

When it passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act in March 2022, Congress gave NASIC a role in the investigation of these kinds of objects.

The law requires that all Department of Defense and federal intelligence community components share UAP information with NASIC, as well as a Pentagon office on the issue.

Wright-Patterson has been well known over the decades in UFO lore, as the former headquarters of Project Blue Book, the Air Force’s program to investigate UFOs in the 1950s and 1960s.

Various urban legends over the years pointed to Wright-Patt as the supposed repository of alien crafts or even alien bodies.

Last week, a NASA panel said there was no evidence of extraterrestrial activity in any UAP sightings to date. This came after examining some 800 reports of unidentified flying craft.