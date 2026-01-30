Request for sales tax increase to fund new jail will appear on May ballot in Miami County

Under the increase, for every $100 purchase, consumers would pay an additional 0.50 cents in sales tax.
A view of cells in in the Miami County Jail, the county's maximum security facility in the safety building in downtown Troy. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

A view of cells in in the Miami County Jail, the county's maximum security facility in the safety building in downtown Troy. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Miami County voters will be asked during the May election to increase the county’s sales tax by 0.5% to fund the construction of a new jail and renovation of the current jail facility on North County Road 25A.

The measure was approved for ballot placement by Miami County Commissioners on Thursday.

“Public safety is not optional, it’s foundational, especially here in Miami County,” Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall said ahead of Thursday’s vote. “I’m proud of our sheriff and this board; we’re stepping up and moving Miami County forward in a responsible way by giving the citizens of Miami County the opportunity to decide on this initiative.”

The Miami County Incarceration Facility is the county's minimum-security jail located on County Road 25-A, just north of Troy. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

The county currently operates the Incarceration Facility, a minimum-security unit that opened in 1999 between Troy and Piqua, along with a maximum-security facility built in downtown Troy at the Miami County Safety Building in the early 1970s.

If approved, revenue generated by the 0.5% sales tax increase would fund the development of a new 200-bed service jail, which would be constructed adjacent to the current minimum-security jail on 25A. The two facilities would be connected by a vestibule.

Under the increase, for every $100 purchase, consumers would pay an additional 0.50 cents in sales tax.

A view of a cell in in the Miami County Jail, the county's 50-year-old maximum-security facility in the safety building in downtown Troy. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

The 200-bed maximum security jail project, which would include 32 new medical beds, is estimated to cost between $90 and $100 million, Sheriff Dave Duchak said Thursday.

Plans would include vacating the downtown jail facility.

“Nobody likes having their taxes raised, but a jail is a critical part of infrastructure,” Duchak said. “We have to treat people humanely and we have staff who deserve to be safe while at work.”

Duchak highlighted the need to meet statewide minimum-security jail standards while also dealing with a growing lack of adequate space.

Costs to construct new jail facilities increase by an estimated $2.5 million each year, Duchak said, meaning the longer the county waits, the more expensive the project will be.

Miami County Sherrif Dave Duchak (right) talks with assistant jail administrator Nate Collett in a cell block in in the Miami County Jail, the county's maximum security facility in the safety building in downtown Troy. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

Along with the proposed sales tax increase, county leaders plan to seek state grant funding to offset costs.

Duchak said the increase would “sunset” as soon as costs are met, meaning the additional sales tax would expire in 10 years or less.

If approved by voters, construction could begin as soon as spring 2027, Duchak said.

In Other News
1
Kettering plans bike path connections, improvements
2
‘Incredible space, incredible people.’ Check out Mile Two’s new offices
3
Kettering plans to demolish part of Wilmington Heights Shopping Center
4
Bipartisan Ohio bill would set income limit for private school vouchers
5
West Carrollton approves 3% annual pay raises for police

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.