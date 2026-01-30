Request for sales tax increase to fund new jail will appear on May ballot in Miami County

“Public safety is not optional, it’s foundational, especially here in Miami County,” Miami County Commissioner Wade Westfall said ahead of Thursday’s vote. “I’m proud of our sheriff and this board; we’re stepping up and moving Miami County forward in a responsible way by giving the citizens of Miami County the opportunity to decide on this initiative.”

The county currently operates the Incarceration Facility, a minimum-security unit that opened in 1999 between Troy and Piqua, along with a maximum-security facility built in downtown Troy at the Miami County Safety Building in the early 1970s.

If approved, revenue generated by the 0.5% sales tax increase would fund the development of a new 200-bed service jail, which would be constructed adjacent to the current minimum-security jail on 25A. The two facilities would be connected by a vestibule.

Under the increase, for every $100 purchase, consumers would pay an additional 0.50 cents in sales tax.

The 200-bed maximum security jail project, which would include 32 new medical beds, is estimated to cost between $90 and $100 million, Sheriff Dave Duchak said Thursday.

Plans would include vacating the downtown jail facility.

“Nobody likes having their taxes raised, but a jail is a critical part of infrastructure,” Duchak said. “We have to treat people humanely and we have staff who deserve to be safe while at work.”

Duchak highlighted the need to meet statewide minimum-security jail standards while also dealing with a growing lack of adequate space.

Costs to construct new jail facilities increase by an estimated $2.5 million each year, Duchak said, meaning the longer the county waits, the more expensive the project will be.

Along with the proposed sales tax increase, county leaders plan to seek state grant funding to offset costs.

Duchak said the increase would “sunset” as soon as costs are met, meaning the additional sales tax would expire in 10 years or less.

If approved by voters, construction could begin as soon as spring 2027, Duchak said.