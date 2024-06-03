UPDATE: Person rescued from trash chute at Dayton high rise

A person who fell into a trash chute at a Dayton apartment building has since been rescued.
Dayton crews responded to reports of a trap and rescue just before 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Dayton Towers Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
It is unknown how far the person fell nor it is known whether there are injuries.
Crews are still on scene.
