Residence Park upgrades part of Your Neighborhoods, Your Dollars program

Residence Park is located on West Second Street at Elmhurst Road in the Residence Park neighborhood.

The park improvements are funded by $244,000 generated by Issue 6 — an earned income tax renewal — and $71,362 in Community Development Block Grant dollars, according to Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

Dayton’s Planning, Neighborhoods and Development Department did not return requests for comment about a timeline for the improvements.

Voters in 2024 approved the renewal of the temporary 0.25% income tax increase on earned income, keeping the city’s tax rate at 2.5% overall. Issue 6 powers the “Your Neighborhoods, Your Dollars” program, which uses $11.7 million annually for community improvements, programs geared to housing affordability and more.

The city has committed $2 million through 2032 to park improvements, according to the Your Neighborhoods, Your Dollars program dashboard.

“This is an example of how we take those investments and elevate our assets in the neighborhoods,” Dickstein said.