Resident’s body found after fire; all 3 floors of Dayton house engulfed

The body of one resident was found Monday inside a house that was destroyed by fire.
The house in the 20 block of Seminary Avenue was engulfed when Dayton firefighters arrived. When the fire was reported around 3:30 p.m., callers said its three residents were possibly trapped inside.
Two of the residents were accounted for, but crews Monday afternoon were conducting secondary searches and trying to reach relatives to track down the third occupant, said District Chief Matt McClain of the Dayton Fire Department.
By 5:30 p.m., the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed its investigator was called to the scene after a body had been found.
The fire victim’s name, age and gender were not released.
“When crews arrived the whole front side of the house was heavily involved in the fire. We had a report of people trapped initially so we got inside and started conducting a search right away while we started to get the fire knocked down as well,” McClain said.
The house is believed to be a total loss, he said.
“The fire had run to all three floors of the house, so we had a heavy fire volume inside,” McClain said.
Crews were able to prevent the fire from coming through the roof, and were able to get it under control and knocked down quickly, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
One firefighter was checked for minor smoke inhalation but there were no other injuries reported.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
About the Author