Resident’s body found after fire; all 3 floors of Dayton house engulfed

“When crews arrived the whole front side of the house was heavily involved in the fire. We had a report of people trapped initially so we got inside and started conducting a search right away while we started to get the fire knocked down as well,” McClain said.

The house is believed to be a total loss, he said.

“The fire had run to all three floors of the house, so we had a heavy fire volume inside,” McClain said.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from coming through the roof, and were able to get it under control and knocked down quickly, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

One firefighter was checked for minor smoke inhalation but there were no other injuries reported.