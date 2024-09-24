Restaurant near Dayton Mall reopens after SUV crashes into it

The SUV crossed over multiple lanes, went through a parking lot and across the entrance to South Towne Centre before it crashed into the side of the restaurant, according to the report.

A 15-year-old passenger was taken by Miami Valley Fire District EMS to Dayton Children’s South Campus for suspected minor injury, the report shows.

The driver was not distracted, nor under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the report. Both of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing their seatbelt.