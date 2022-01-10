Restaurateurs who operated ‘underground’ eatery opening first brick-and-mortar location

The Fabregats realized that once the La Embajada Underground established a loyal following, it was time to establish a brick-and mortar-location. They selected the Miami Twp. location, which is inside the Spring Valley Shoppes, for its visibility and marketplace access.

“We are very excited to introduce our flavorful recipes to the community,” Monica Fabregat said in a release. “Lunch or dinner at La Embajada is more than a meal, it’s an experience, and we look forward to sharing that with both existing and new customers.”