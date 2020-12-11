Retired Air Force colonel, 93, crafts walking sticks to help community

“He can’t wait to get his hands on those,” Hobson said.

John Hobson graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1947. He was among the first academy graduates to take a commission with newly formed U.S. Air Force, his son Mark Hobson said. He served 22 years before he retired as a colonel. During his military career, he was stationed twice at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Age doesn’t slow down John Hobson, who wants to keep active. In the summer he helps with his son’s garden. Last year, he made personalized walking sticks for his grandchildren, who number 13, and other family members, Mark Hobson said.

He is a great friend of this Pantry!! https://www.foxnews.com/us/retired-air-force-colonel-93-gives-back-in-big-way-during-christmas-season Posted by Xenia Area Fish Food Pantry on Thursday, December 10, 2020

This summer, he started making them for sale to donate the proceeds to the food pantry.

Typically, he would make between $30 and $40 a day — most people donate more than $3 to buy the walking stick, Mark Hobson said.

“Today we sold $200 worth and have probably 50 sticks on order,” he said.

This follows national coverage by FOX News after John Hobson’s grandson Rob Hobson, one of Mark Hobson’s nephews, shared a photo of John Hobson standing with his sign and basket of walking sticks showing how he is helping the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, a lot more people know about John Hobson and his hobby.

“We’re going to make that food pantry some money,” Mark Hobson said. “And he’s thrilled. He’s enjoying it.”