Rettich ahead of Liles in early results of Miamisburg Municipal Court judge race

Rettich earned a law degree from the University of Dayton, a master’s of business administration from the University of Dayton School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from the Indiana Institute of Technology.

She was a law clerk with the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office in 2014 and a law clerk for Montgomery County Common Pleas Court and Casper & Casper law firm in 2015. She said she served from 2016 to 2021 as an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office, handling more than 700 felony cases, and more than 600 juvenile court cases.

Liles earned a law degree from the University of Dayton and earned his law license in 2004. An attorney since 2005, he is a managing partner at law firm Baver & Liles in downtown Miamisburg, where he handles many cases in the Miamisburg Municipal Court.