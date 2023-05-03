Rettich ahead of Liles in early results of Miamisburg Municipal Court judge race

The race for who will be the Republican nominee for Miamisburg Municipal Court judge is so far being won by current judge Alyse Rettich.
Rettich leads attorney Josh Liles by 75.4% to 24.6%, according to partial results from early absentee ballots,
Rettich was appointed to the seat in November and took office Dec. 5, filling the spot formerly held by her father, Robert Rettich III, who died in office in February 2022. She is running for the position this year to retain the post.
Municipal court judges handle misdemeanor and felony criminal arraignments, and conduct criminal and civil trials, along with the motions, conferences, hearings and settlements that go with them, according to the Ohio State Bar Association.
Miamisburg Municipal Court’s jurisdiction serves approximately 80,000 citizens and includes the cities of Miamisburg, West Carrollton and Germantown, along with Miami and German townships, according to the court.
Rettich earned a law degree from the University of Dayton, a master’s of business administration from the University of Dayton School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from the Indiana Institute of Technology.
She was a law clerk with the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office in 2014 and a law clerk for Montgomery County Common Pleas Court and Casper & Casper law firm in 2015. She said she served from 2016 to 2021 as an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office, handling more than 700 felony cases, and more than 600 juvenile court cases.
Liles earned a law degree from the University of Dayton and earned his law license in 2004. An attorney since 2005, he is a managing partner at law firm Baver & Liles in downtown Miamisburg, where he handles many cases in the Miamisburg Municipal Court.
