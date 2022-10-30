Rider thrown from horse in Tipp City found in critical condition

Authorities believe a rider who was found in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Tipp City was thrown from their horse after dogs who were loose on the trail approached them.
Tipp City Fire and EMS said that it and other agencies responded to the Kyle Park horse trails at around 12:30 p.m. where they located the victim along the Great Miami River.
“...(The crews) immediately began treatment of the substantial injuries,” Tipp City Fire and EMS said. “The patient met trauma alert criteria and was in critical condition.”
Careflight was called to the scene and a chainsaw was used to clear a path for a utility vehicle to transport the patient.
“Paramedics at the side of the patient performed advanced life support procedures to rescue the victim and remove the patient to the helicopter,” Tipp City Fire and EMS said.
Careflight was able to land and take the rider. The identity of the rider was not released.
“The most probable cause for the horse to throw the rider is that dogs were loose on the trail and approached the horses and riders,” authorities said.
