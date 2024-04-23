River Valley Credit Union names new CEO for the first time in 29 years

Spivey is a Wright State University graduate with over 35 years of experience in credit unions. He served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at River Valley Credit Union.

“The future of the credit union is poised for growth and innovation under Spivey’s leadership, which includes the opening of a new branch in Springboro in May and the redevelopment of a branch in Middletown., the credit union said in a release.

River Valley Credit Union was founded in 1948 and serves 30,000 individuals across six counties in Ohio, the credit union said.

“I am honored to lead River Valley Credit Union and build upon the legacy of success established by John Bowen,” Spivey said. “I am committed to continuing our mission of empowering members to achieve their financial goals and strengthening our connections within the communities we serve.”