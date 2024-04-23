BreakingNews
Police: 74-year-old suspect planned Butler County robbery; gun, cash recovered

River Valley Credit Union names new CEO for the first time in 29 years

Local News
By
48 minutes ago
X

Lee Spivey has been named the new River Valley Credit Union CEO and will succeed John Bowen, who is stepping down after 29 years, beginning May 1.

“Lee Spivey’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for River Valley Credit Union,” said Dan Gorman, board dhair, in a released statement. “With his extensive experience and proven leadership in the credit union industry, we are confident in his ability to lead us into the future.”

Spivey is a Wright State University graduate with over 35 years of experience in credit unions. He served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at River Valley Credit Union.

ExploreNew building with 114 housing units, retail space proposed for downtown Dayton

“The future of the credit union is poised for growth and innovation under Spivey’s leadership, which includes the opening of a new branch in Springboro in May and the redevelopment of a branch in Middletown., the credit union said in a release.

River Valley Credit Union was founded in 1948 and serves 30,000 individuals across six counties in Ohio, the credit union said.

“I am honored to lead River Valley Credit Union and build upon the legacy of success established by John Bowen,” Spivey said. “I am committed to continuing our mission of empowering members to achieve their financial goals and strengthening our connections within the communities we serve.”

In Other News
1
Crash reported on I-70 West in Huber Heights
2
New stadium a ‘game-changer’ at Badin High School
3
Kettering College Respiratory Care student leads the way
4
Sinclair propels unmanned aerial systems program to new heights
5
Digital Learning Day a 10-year tradition for Lakota

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top