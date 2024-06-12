RiverScape Café in downtown Dayton has new hours and items

Riverscape Manager MyKaelah Mercer said they have seen a lot of changes in terms of traffic at the park post-Covid. They haven’t been as busy during the afternoon as they once were.

“By shifting to evening hours we really wanted to kind of elevate our menu,” Mercer said. “It historically was more of a concession space, but we have revamped that.”

The RiverScape Café now offers a variety of flatbreads including:

Margherita Flatbread (tomato sauce, olive oil and garlic, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil)

Pepperoni Flatbread (tomato sauce, olive oil and garlic, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni)

Pesto Flatbread (pesto, olive oil and garlic, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil)

BBQ Chicken Flatbread (BBQ sauce, olive oil and garlic, mozzarella cheese, chicken and red onion)

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Flatbread (ranch, olive oil and garlic, mozzarella cheese, chicken and bacon crumbles)

They also have appetizers such as a hummus plate or Bavarian pretzel sticks. For dessert, they have added Killer Brownies to the line up and are now offering brownie or brookie sundaes.

Those at RiverScape MetroPark during the afternoon can still get a bite to eat from the Fountain Snack Bar. It has hot dogs, pretzels, nachos and its iconic soft0serve ice cream. It’s open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Last summer, Five Rivers MetroParks was issued a temporary alcohol permit from the state to sell alcohol including beer, seltzer and other hard beverages. The organization has since received a permanent permit and have expanded their offerings. They now have summer cocktails like a Strawberry Daiquiri or Tequila Sunrise. Select beer, wine and cocktails are half-off during happy hour.

RiverScape MetroPark is described as “Dayton’s front porch” with an incredible view of the Great Miami River. Guests can watch The Five Rivers Fountain of Lights at the top of the hour while swinging on a swing or listening to music coming from the pavilion. The park has a variety of lawn games like cornhole or giant Connect Four, in addition to a variety of programming.

For more information about RiverScape MetroPark, visit metroparks.org/places-to-go/riverscape.