RiverScape MetroPark announces new summer activities

New for 2024, the park will have “Tuesday Nights in the Park” each week in June, during which RiverScape will be alternating between playing games or hosting music performances. Each will be 7-9 p.m. The exception is June 4, which runs 6:30-9 p.m. “Music Bingo” on June 18 is the only activity currently announced.

Taiter’s Kayak Solutions will be renting kayaks from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Kayakers will launch next to Riverside bridge and float through the Five River’s Fountain of Lights. Life jackets must be worn and a waiver must be signed. This program is beginner friendly and cost $12 per person. This program ends in October.

Starting at 6 p.m. on June 7, RiverScape kicks off the Summer Music Series with “‘90s Night.” Columbus band The Wet Bandits will be taking the stage, playing dance music and nostalgic hits. Admission is free, with food and drinks available to purchase.

The music series continues June 13 with “Big Band Night.” This show will feature the Tom Daughtry Orchestra. Authorized Personnel will be playing the park’s “R&B Night” June 21. June’s musical performances will end with “Celtic Folk Rock” June 27, headlined by the group Father Son and Friends. Each of these performances are free and run 7-9 p.m.

RiverScape MetroPark is also offering a series of free fitness classes throughout June. The first of these runs from 10-11 a.m. on June 1. The event is in partnership with Speakeasy Yoga and is titled “Yoga in the Park.” The next event, “Zumba in the Park” will be led by Meghan Millat and take place 10-11 a.m. June 8 and 29. The park recommends attendees bring a reusable water bottle and a yoga mat.

The Dayton Beer 5K will also be hosted at the RiverScape MetroPark, taking place 5-8 p.m. on June 1. The next day, the Dayton City Market will be at the park from noon-5 p.m. “For Dayton by Dayton” will take place 4-9 p.m. June 8.

How to go

What: RiverScape MetroPark summer events

When: Various dates

Where: RiverScape MetroPark: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

More info: metroparks.org or call 937-275-7275