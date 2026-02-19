Riverside City Manager Joshua Rauch to resign in April

He is expected to begin his new role on April 20.

Rauch was appointed as Riverside’s city manager in 2021.

“Riverside has come a long way over the last four and a half years. We’ve developed a strong budget, staff team, and organizational culture that prioritizes professionalism and delivering results.” Rauch said in a statement this week. “We’ve never been better positioned to tell the story of public service delivery in the city, and we’re on the right path to having a stable financial framework for future growth and development. There are a number of endeavors on the horizon, and Riverside is poised well to receive them.”

Rauch’s most recent $160,000 contract with the city of Riverside was approved in 2024, with a stipulation that his “term of employment shall be indefinite,” but subject to separation/termination clauses.

As part of an evaluation at the time, council members had highlighted Rauch’s fiscal management and the city’s implementation of comprehensive land use and strategic plans during his tenure.

“It is bittersweet leaving Riverside knowing how much work has been accomplished in my time here,” Rauch said. “I’m very grateful to have worked with supportive City Councils and a talented, dedicated staff. At the same time, I’m looking forward to this new opportunity and the chance to continue my own professional growth.”