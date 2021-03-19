Riverside city manager to retire in July

Carpenter became city manager in 2016. He was hired in Riverside in 2012 as fire chief. He previously also worked in Dayton for 22 years, including the last 10 as the fire chief at the Dayton International Airport.

“I don’t know if there will ever be a perfect time to retire, however, at this point in my life I want to spend more time with family and do the traveling my wife and I have been putting off. The city manager position is a demanding one, and it is difficult to balance life and work evenly,” Carpenter said.