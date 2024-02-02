Riverside house fire injures, displaces resident

An early Friday morning house fire displaced a resident who was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.
Riverside crews were dispatched shortly before 1:30 a.m. to the 5600 block of Sharp Road for a well involved kitchen fire extending into the front of the house, said Riverside Fire Chief Mark Miller.
The American Red Cross is assisting the resident, who was able to get out before crews arrived.
The estimated loss is $28,000, the chief said.
Crews remained on scene until 3:25 a.m. Dayton, Beavercreek Twp. and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base crews assisted Riverside at the scene.
