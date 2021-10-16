Riverside income tax increase request on ballot would pay for fire, police services

The city estimates the tax will bring in an additional $3 million directly to police and fire departments.

At a community meeting about the ballot issue on Sept. 28, Riverside fire chief Dan Stitzel said the additional funds would help the fire department with staffing.

Currently, the Riverside fire department uses a combination part-time, full-time department. About 20 to 23 firefighters are part time and 19 firefighters are full-time. Stitzel said there is a national shortage of firefighters that is also affecting Riverside.

“It’s been a challenge to keep the number of part-time firefighters here when there’s just not a lot of them out there anymore, because of the shortage, and also many are looking to get full-time jobs elsewhere,” Stitzel said.

The department trains the part-time firefighters, Stitzel, said, but many of them leave once they have the training to get a full-time job.

Stitzel also said the department has more than a 60% increase in the number of calls the department get since 2006, when the current size of their fire department was authorized. Because it’s been difficult to maintain staff, Stitzel said they don’t even have the current level of staffing that they had in 2006.

He said he wants to switch the department to primarily a full-time department, which would help maintain staff.

Police chief Frank Robinson said the police department is also looking to add three police officers, including one detective.

Robinson said the additional staff would cut down on overtime but would add a school resource officer and help the department have enough time to investigate property thefts and other crimes. The department would also be able to replace some cruisers and computers, as well as maintain their body camera program.

“Our main goal here is to be more efficient and obviously more effective for the citizens of Riverside,” Robinson said.