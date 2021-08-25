Riverside man indicted in rape of 2-year-old girl

A 26-year-old Riverside man indicted Wednesday is accused of raping a 2-year-old girl this spring.
An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Warren Wayne Turner Jr., who is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 9 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape of a child younger than 10, felonious assault and child endangerment.
The Riverside Police Department began an investigation after the child was taken May 1 to Dayton Children’s Hospital, said Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Turner is not in custody.
