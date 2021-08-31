dayton-daily-news logo
X

Riverside man wanted for child rape turns himself in

Warren Wayne Turner Jr. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails
Caption
Warren Wayne Turner Jr. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails

Crime & Law
By Kristen SpickerJen Balduf - Staff Writer
22 minutes ago

A man wanted in the rape of a 2-year-old girl earlier this year is in custody after turning himself in.

Warren Wayne Turner Jr. 26, of Riverside, was listed as being booked into the Montgomery County Jail at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to Miami Valley Jail records.

Riverside police updated a Facebook saying Turner turned himself in and thanking the public for tips on his whereabouts.

ExploreRELATED: Arrest warrant issued for Riverside man indicted in rape of 2-year-old girl

The department announced a nationwide warrant had been issued for his arrest on Wednesday after a grand jury indicted Turner on rape of a child younger than 10, felonious assault and child endangerment charges.

Police began investigating after the 2-year-old girl was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital on May 1, said Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident took place at Rohrers Farm Park, 724 Rohrer Drive, according to a Riverside police report.

In Other News
1
Can you ID man who stole car at Speedway in Huber Heights?
2
Clayton police get new body cameras for safety, transparency
3
Longtime Germantown family doctor pleads guilty to sex offenses
4
100 speeding tickets issued in one day on U.S. 35 during focused...
5
Man arrested in Dayton SWAT standoff charged in armed burglary
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top