Riverside middle school cleared after bomb threat prompts search

Students and faculty were able to return to Mad River Middle School after a bomb threat threat prompted police to search the school Thursday.
The school, located at 1801 Harshman Road, was evacuated and students were transferred to Stebbins High School, according to the Riverside Police Department.
“The building was cleared and nothing was found,” police said. “The faculty and students were allowed to return.”
In addition to Riverside officers, police crews from the Dayton International Airport and Wright Patterson Air Force Base responded to help search the school.
It is not clear what the threat said or how it was reported.
The incident remains under investigation by Riverside police.
We’ve reached out to Mad River Local Schools for a statement and will update this story once a response is received.
