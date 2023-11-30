Riverside middle school cleared after bomb threat prompts search

“The building was cleared and nothing was found,” police said. “The faculty and students were allowed to return.”

In addition to Riverside officers, police crews from the Dayton International Airport and Wright Patterson Air Force Base responded to help search the school.

It is not clear what the threat said or how it was reported.

The incident remains under investigation by Riverside police.

We’ve reached out to Mad River Local Schools for a statement and will update this story once a response is received.