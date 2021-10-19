Riverside resident named as new Riverside city manager

Riverside resident Joshua Rauch has been named the new Riverside city manager.
Rauch has seven years of direct community and economic development experience working for cities in Kansas and Ohio, according to Riverside. In the last seven years, he served as a local government consultant and conducted more than 90 assessments in communities across 23 states.
He is a graduate of Carroll High School and University of Dayton and earned a master’s degree in Public Administrator at the University of Kansas.
Rauch is an active member of the International City/Council Management Association, the Ohio City/County Management Association, and the American Public Works Association.
He and his wife have three daughters and became Riverside residents in 2014.
“I’m very excited to serve my community in this new and unique way,” Rauch said. “I’m proud to call Riverside my home, and I look forward to working with our elected officials, staff, and community members to continue building on our progress and achieving future possibilities.”
City council unanimously approved Rauch as city manager at the Oct. 7 city council meeting. He will be officially sworn in on Oct. 21.
“After a very thorough City Manager search and extensive interview process of several highly qualified candidates, we are thrilled to welcome Josh to our organization,” Riverside Mayor Pete Williams said. “His work experience, education, and passion for this community make him very well suited to fill this role and serve the citizens of Riverside well.”
About the Author