Riverside seeks more money for Phase 1 of $30M Woodman road work as costs rise

RIVERSIDE — The city is seeking funds for the first part of a long-term project, expected to exceed $30 million, to improve one of its main roads from U.S. 35 to near the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Riverside was awarded $2.8 million from the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission last year for phase one of the Woodman Drive work, but increasing costs have it seeking at least that much more, City Manager Josh Rauch said.
“Like many infrastructure projects regionally and nationwide, Woodman Phase 1′s estimated costs have increased due to inflation,” Rauch said in an email. “The latest cost estimate we received is $6.4 million, up from about $3.4 million in earlier estimates.”
Riverside is seeking more funding, he said, “from a variety of sources” that include:
•$1.8 million from the Ohio Department of Transportation;
•$1.05 million from the MVRPC.
To get that MVRPC grant, the city would have to chip in 21% of the total, a $221,123 amount, Riverside Service Director Kathy Bartlett said in a memo.
Plans for the final leg of the four-part project end at Springfield Street near the Air Force museum, where the road — also known as Ohio 835 in certain sections — is called Harshman.
That area is now under construction to repair a center barrier wall separating traffic in an area that averages more than 20,000 vehicles a day.
Phase I of the Woodman project includes U.S. 35 to Eastman Avenue, near Spinning Hills Middle School, according to the city. This work now scheduled to occur in 2025-26 would reconstruct the road to include a bikeway on the west side and a sidewalk on the east side, records show.
Improvements to the Woodman/U.S. 35 interchange are scheduled to begin next year, according to Riverside and ODOT documents.
That work, estimated at $9.8 million, would help relieve congestion and bring the roadway and bridges up to current standards, city records show.
“Due to funding constraints, ODOT has concluded that a tight urban diamond interchange is a more practical design than the originally proposed single-point urban interchange,” according to the state’s website.
The project is being funded with federal and Ohio Public Works Commission grants, records show.
