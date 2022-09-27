Riverside seeks more money for Phase 1 of $30M Woodman road work as costs rise

•$1.05 million from the MVRPC.

To get that MVRPC grant, the city would have to chip in 21% of the total, a $221,123 amount, Riverside Service Director Kathy Bartlett said in a memo.

Plans for the final leg of the four-part project end at Springfield Street near the Air Force museum, where the road — also known as Ohio 835 in certain sections — is called Harshman.

That area is now under construction to repair a center barrier wall separating traffic in an area that averages more than 20,000 vehicles a day.

Phase I of the Woodman project includes U.S. 35 to Eastman Avenue, near Spinning Hills Middle School, according to the city. This work now scheduled to occur in 2025-26 would reconstruct the road to include a bikeway on the west side and a sidewalk on the east side, records show.

Improvements to the Woodman/U.S. 35 interchange are scheduled to begin next year, according to Riverside and ODOT documents.

That work, estimated at $9.8 million, would help relieve congestion and bring the roadway and bridges up to current standards, city records show.

“Due to funding constraints, ODOT has concluded that a tight urban diamond interchange is a more practical design than the originally proposed single-point urban interchange,” according to the state’s website.

The project is being funded with federal and Ohio Public Works Commission grants, records show.