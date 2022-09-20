Area school first to start nonprofit to help students, families in need

It has engaged its 38 communities in Ohio, Alabama, and Tennessee in driving solutions and impacting more than 260,000 students since its launch on Martin Luther King Day in 2017, according to Mad River officials. School district counselors, administrators and appointed representatives of service organizations will post needs on behalf of students and families, according to the district.

Needs are shared via email once a day but only when a new need is posted and recipients remain anonymous.

The group will work with stakeholders in the community to engage resources to help drive support and care to students and neighbors in need. Typical needs include clothing, shoes, coats, school supplies, school fees, furniture, household items and monetary donations for medical or household expenses, district officials said.

All donations get directed to Mad River students and their families, according to the announcement.

Families, community members, and businesses can follow needs in the community by subscribing to email updates on the webpage at www.neighborhoodbridges.org/community/madriver-oh.