Riverside taps local advisor, former Washington Twp. administrator as interim manager

The city of Riverside has appointed Jesse Lightle as interim manager following the upcoming resignation of City Manager Joshua Rauch.

Lightle, a Dayton area government advisor, has decades of experience in municipal administration, including more than 16 years as deputy administrator and administrator for Washington Twp., according to her LinkedIn.

She also served for a year as Liberty Twp. administrator in Butler County.

Most recently, Lightle served as director of the Shared Resource Center in Dayton.

Lightle will work alongside Rauch during a transition period leading up to Rauch’s planned exit in April.

A contract between the city and Lightle is effective through Dec. 31, 2026, with a compensation rate of $81.61 per hour, documents show.

Rauch, who has served as Riverside city manager since 2021, submitted his resignation last month.

Rauch has accepted a role as city manager of Hilliard, a suburb of Columbus, the city of Riverside announced in February.

