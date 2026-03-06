Riverside taps local advisor, former Washington Twp. administrator as interim manager

She also served for a year as Liberty Twp. administrator in Butler County.

Most recently, Lightle served as director of the Shared Resource Center in Dayton.

Lightle will work alongside Rauch during a transition period leading up to Rauch’s planned exit in April.

A contract between the city and Lightle is effective through Dec. 31, 2026, with a compensation rate of $81.61 per hour, documents show.

Rauch, who has served as Riverside city manager since 2021, submitted his resignation last month.

Rauch has accepted a role as city manager of Hilliard, a suburb of Columbus, the city of Riverside announced in February.