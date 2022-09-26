Road near Wright-Patt among several where paving work starts Tuesday

Other road projects

Additionally, the Greene County Engineer’s Office announced Monday that milling and paving will begin on several county roads Tuesday and will last about three weeks, weather and equipment permitting,

The following roads will be under construction between 7 a.m. and 7:30 pm, Monday through Saturday: Lytle Ferry Road, Social Row Road, Hite Road, Tarbox Cemetery, National Road and Feedwire Road.

Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes, according to the engineer’s office. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers.

County officials asked drivers to slow down and use caution in these construction areas, which are unmarked no-passing zones.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for $949,268 to complete the state Route 235 project. Fillmore Construction is handling the other Greene County repaving projects.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.