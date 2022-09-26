Road near Wright-Patt among several where paving work starts Tuesday

A repaving project on state Route 235 in Greene County is scheduled to start Tuesday, with daily lane restrictions planned for the 2.1-mile stretch of road in the coming weeks.
Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will force lane closures on state Route 235 near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to start milling and paving work. The entire project includes resurfacing state Route 235 from the city of Fairborn corporation limit near Circle Drive (9.29 mile marker) to the Montgomery County line (11.39-mile marker), just east of state Route 4.
The eastern end of that stretch of road is four lanes, while the western end is two lanes. Single-lane closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers when crews are at work, ODOT officials said.
The work is expected to be complete by the end of October or early November, officials said.
Other road projects
Additionally, the Greene County Engineer’s Office announced Monday that milling and paving will begin on several county roads Tuesday and will last about three weeks, weather and equipment permitting,
The following roads will be under construction between 7 a.m. and 7:30 pm, Monday through Saturday: Lytle Ferry Road, Social Row Road, Hite Road, Tarbox Cemetery, National Road and Feedwire Road.
Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes, according to the engineer’s office. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers.
County officials asked drivers to slow down and use caution in these construction areas, which are unmarked no-passing zones.
The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for $949,268 to complete the state Route 235 project. Fillmore Construction is handling the other Greene County repaving projects.
For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.
About the Author