Road, ramp closures coming this week for U.S. 35, I-75

Drivers on U.S. 35 west of Dayton, and near the I-75 / U.S. 35 interchange should be aware of multiple ramp closures and detours starting as soon as Monday night, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
U.S. 35 closure
A section of U.S. 35 west of Dayton will close Wednesday for about 15 days between North Snyder Road and Lutheran Church Road as road crews replace a culvert under the road. The estimated reopening date is Aug. 5.
While local traffic in smaller vehicles may be able to use neighboring streets to detour around the closure, Snyder, Lutheran Church and many other nearby streets are very narrow, two-lane roads. ODOT recommends a larger detour using Ohio 49 to I-70 to Ohio 503.
Ramp closures
Multiple U.S. 35 ramps will be closed at night this week for bridge and ramp work. The closures are from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the affected ramps are:
** U.S. 35 westbound exit ramp to I-75 northbound, closed Wednesday-Thursday;
** U.S. 35 westbound exit ramp to I-75 southbound, closed Thursday-Friday;
** Entrance ramp from Gettysburg Avenue to U.S. 35 westbound, Monday-Wednesday;
** Entrance ramp from Gettysburg Avenue to U.S. 35 eastbound, Wednesday-Saturday.
A week away
The U.S. 35 westbound ramp to I-75 southbound will close Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, as contractors will be pouring concrete on the bridge deck.
The Edwin C. Moses Boulevard entrance ramp to I-75 southbound will close for the same two nights, July 29-30, also for concrete work.