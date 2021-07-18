Road, ramp closures coming this week for U.S. 35, I-75

Multiple U.S. 35 ramps will be closed at night this week for bridge and ramp work. The closures are from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the affected ramps are:

** U.S. 35 westbound exit ramp to I-75 northbound, closed Wednesday-Thursday;

** U.S. 35 westbound exit ramp to I-75 southbound, closed Thursday-Friday;

** Entrance ramp from Gettysburg Avenue to U.S. 35 westbound, Monday-Wednesday;

** Entrance ramp from Gettysburg Avenue to U.S. 35 eastbound, Wednesday-Saturday.

A week away

The U.S. 35 westbound ramp to I-75 southbound will close Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, as contractors will be pouring concrete on the bridge deck.

The Edwin C. Moses Boulevard entrance ramp to I-75 southbound will close for the same two nights, July 29-30, also for concrete work.