Road work will affect South Dixie in Franklin Twp. for 2 weeks

.Road work is continuing on South Dixie Highway in Franklin Twp. FILE PHOTO
.Road work is continuing on South Dixie Highway in Franklin Twp. FILE PHOTO

By , Staff Writer
46 minutes ago

Continuing work on the South Dixie Highway “mill and fill” project requires lane restrictions beginning this week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Starting Tuesday, single-lane restrictions will be in place on South Dixie Highway between Riverview Avenue and Riley Boulevard daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 12. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers while crews are at work.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded the $1 million project, which also includes pavement repair, asphalt overlay and striping, and all work is scheduled to be complete by late fall.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.

Ed Richter
Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 35 years, with the last 30 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Middletown, Monroe, Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp.

