Road work will affect South Dixie in Franklin Twp. for 2 weeks

Continuing work on the South Dixie Highway “mill and fill” project requires lane restrictions beginning this week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Starting Tuesday, single-lane restrictions will be in place on South Dixie Highway between Riverview Avenue and Riley Boulevard daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 12. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers while crews are at work.
The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded the $1 million project, which also includes pavement repair, asphalt overlay and striping, and all work is scheduled to be complete by late fall.
For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.
