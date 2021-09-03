dayton-daily-news logo
Roundabout close to Springboro elementary nearing completion

This is an aerial photo depicting how the roundabout would be constructed at Lytle-Five Points and Bunnell Hill roads in Clearcreek Twp. Below the roundabout, the project will also realign and relocate the intersection of Red Lion-Five Points Road with Bunnell Hill Road to make it safer for motorists. The $1.73 million project is slated for completion on Sept. 25. CONTRIBUTED/WARREN COUNTY ENGINEER'S OFFICE
The long awaited completion of a Clearcreek Twp. roundabout near a Springboro elementary is expected to completed by the end of this month.

The Warren County Engineer’s Office closed the intersection of Lytle-Five Points and Bunnell Hill roads near Five Points Elementary on April 5 to construct the roundabout as well as realigning Red Lion-Five Points Road with Bunnell Hill Road. Once completed, the new roundabout and realigned roads will improve traffic flow, reduce traffic congestion and reduce high impact accidents.

Assistant County Engineer Chuck Petty said the $1.73 million project was expected to be completed Aug. 21, but delays due to weather and a utility line relocation were why the completion date was extended to Sept. 25.

Petty said the project, “seems to be going pretty well.”

Red Lion-Five Pints Road at the intersection of Bunnell Hill Road, will be closed on Monday for five days, weather permitting. The closure is for the removal and realignment of Red Lion-Five Points Road to tie into Bunnell Hill Road.

Petty said the realignment will help with safety distances from the roundabout and improve the intersection angles for traffic.

During the closure for the realignment, the detour for the Red Lion-Five Points Road will utilize Ohio 73 to Ohio 48 to Social Row Road. As a reminder, the detour for the Lytle-Five Points Road closure will utilize Ohio 48 to Ohio 73 to Ohio 741 and the detour for the Bunnell Hill Road closure will utilize Ohio 73 to Ohio 48 to Social Row Road).

